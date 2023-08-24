American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 65,694 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 779,814 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 65,694 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $266,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,371,407,000 after purchasing an additional 124,506 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,906,005,000 after purchasing an additional 644,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,263 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $11.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $415.92. 1,351,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,156,646. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.73 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,182 shares of company stock worth $58,196,458 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.41.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

