Altius Minerals Co. Plans Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:ATUSF)

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0596 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Altius Minerals Price Performance

ATUSF opened at $15.63 on Thursday. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.03.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ATUSF shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$71.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

About Altius Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.