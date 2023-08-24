Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America lowered Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $94.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.93. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $130.93.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $683.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.10 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 29.34%.

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total value of $209,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $69,505.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,590,337.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total value of $209,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

