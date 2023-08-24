Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.60.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Allegiant Travel from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America lowered Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allegiant Travel from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $94.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.93.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.72. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $683.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.34%.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $69,505.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,590,337.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $69,505.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,590,337.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total value of $209,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,000. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

