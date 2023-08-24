Algorand Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. Algorand has a market cap of $752.64 million and approximately $20.98 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.0962 or 0.00000369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00038796 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00027627 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013614 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005445 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,827,172,222 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

