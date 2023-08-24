Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Tops $0.0140 on Exchanges

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $93.20 million and approximately $5.14 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay token can currently be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay’s launch date was September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,651,042,038 tokens. The official website for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.org. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is alchemypay.medium.com.

Alchemy Pay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy Pay (ACH) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used in the Alchemy Pay ecosystem, a hybrid crypto and fiat payment gateway. The platform integrates with mainstream systems to facilitate transactions with a mix of cryptocurrency and fiat payments. ACH is used for transaction fees, staking, rewards, and as a payment option. Alchemy Pay was co-founded by John Tan and Molly Zheng, combining expertise in payment systems and blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

