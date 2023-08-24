AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) CEO Buys $10,045.31 in Stock

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas K. Equels purchased 14,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $10,045.31. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 575,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,878.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AIM ImmunoTech Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of AIM ImmunoTech stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 56,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,580. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -0.14. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AIM ImmunoTech by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 23.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

