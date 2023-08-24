aelf Market Cap Tops $186.42 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. aelf has a market capitalization of $186.42 million and approximately $6.47 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, aelf has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001148 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009299 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002451 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001239 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,346,585 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

