Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Sells 620 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,323,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,757,564. The company has a market cap of $277.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.52 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 239.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

