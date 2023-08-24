Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Plans $0.17 Dividend

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.166 per share on Monday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

Admiral Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Admiral Group stock opened at $30.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average of $27.27. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Admiral Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,743 ($35.00) to GBX 2,616 ($33.38) in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,342.25.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

