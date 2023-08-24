ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.07.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACVA. B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

In other ACV Auctions news, CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $275,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,315.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other ACV Auctions news, CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $275,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,315.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kirsten Castillo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $470,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,329,156 shares of company stock worth $23,830,358 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Rivermont Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at $4,867,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at $790,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its position in ACV Auctions by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,960,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,098,000 after purchasing an additional 493,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69. ACV Auctions has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

