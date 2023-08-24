ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.07.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACVA. B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.
Get Our Latest Report on ACV Auctions
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Rivermont Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at $4,867,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at $790,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its position in ACV Auctions by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,960,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,098,000 after purchasing an additional 493,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.
ACV Auctions Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69. ACV Auctions has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
ACV Auctions Company Profile
ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ACV Auctions
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Bear Market vs Recession: What Are the Differences?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 7 Best AI Mutual Funds (and ETFs) to Sweep the AI Craze
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Auto Parts Stocks Shift Gears: Which is the Right One to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.