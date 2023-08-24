Achain (ACT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $167,380.59

Achain (ACT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $167,380.59 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009306 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002672 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002242 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002734 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

