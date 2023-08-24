51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of COE stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

