515,000 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Purchased by Paralel Advisors LLC

Paralel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 515,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,499,000. Stanley Black & Decker makes up about 2.3% of Paralel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Paralel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Stanley Black & Decker as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,938,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $971,926,000 after buying an additional 5,384,051 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,943,000 after buying an additional 4,800,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,260,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,147.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 634,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,653,000 after purchasing an additional 583,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SWK traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,902. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.28 and a 200 day moving average of $86.27. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.36. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.99%.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $304,279.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SWK. Zelman & Associates raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

