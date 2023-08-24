42-coin (42) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $22.55

42-coin (42) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 24th. 42-coin has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $22.55 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 42-coin coin can now be purchased for about $25,205.94 or 0.96940957 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 42-coin has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000241 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.49 or 0.00248029 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014756 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00017853 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000068 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000532 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003809 BTC.
42-coin Coin Profile
42-coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
