1peco (1PECO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $16.27 Million

1peco (1PECO) traded 33.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One 1peco token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, 1peco has traded down 45% against the US dollar. 1peco has a market cap of $16.27 million and approximately $25.05 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day.

1peco Profile

1peco launched on August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. The official website for 1peco is www.1eco.io. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1peco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco.

Buying and Selling 1peco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1peco should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1peco using one of the exchanges listed above.

