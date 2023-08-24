1,003 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Purchased by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,323,000 after buying an additional 2,538,916 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,535,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,427,000 after buying an additional 1,813,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,101,000 after buying an additional 1,045,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after purchasing an additional 860,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE PNC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.21. 863,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,191. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.30. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $170.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

