Zacks Research Weighs in on EQT Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EQT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. EQT had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $993.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $43.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. EQT has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in EQT during the second quarter worth $114,020,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in EQT by 0.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 555,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the second quarter worth approximately $6,016,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

