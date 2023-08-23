Zacks Research Weighs in on Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued on Friday, August 18th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $3.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.73. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $16.69 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FANG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $148.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $110.97 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The company has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.08.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,575,653,000 after purchasing an additional 112,297 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,521,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $519,995,000 after purchasing an additional 48,467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $488,590,000 after purchasing an additional 85,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,056,732 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $277,983,000 after purchasing an additional 347,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,912 shares of company stock worth $6,938,458 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

