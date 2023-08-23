Zacks Research Comments on Virtu Financial, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Virtu Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Virtu Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $278.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.67 million.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VIRT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Virtu Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $18.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.41. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.25.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth about $2,152,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,367,000. BOKF NA grew its position in Virtu Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 29,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 1.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 39,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.