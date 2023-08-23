Zachary Rome Sells 20,000 Shares of PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) Stock

PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Free Report) Director Zachary Rome sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total transaction of $11,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,584.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PaxMedica Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PXMD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.57. 48,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,530. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PaxMedica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $10.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXMD. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of PaxMedica during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in PaxMedica in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PaxMedica in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PaxMedica in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PaxMedica in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

PaxMedica Company Profile

PaxMedica, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies (APT) for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms. The company's lead product candidate is PAX-101, an intravenous formulation of suramin for various indications, including autism spectrum disorder, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, long COVID-19 syndrome, and human African trypanosomiasis (HAT).

