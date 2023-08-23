Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Trading 3.1% Higher

Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 441.60 ($5.63) and last traded at GBX 441.60 ($5.63). Approximately 546,190 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 756,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 428.40 ($5.47).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 552 ($7.04) price target on shares of Yellow Cake in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 419.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 400.10. The company has a market cap of £912.33 million, a PE ratio of -994.22 and a beta of 0.37.

Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

