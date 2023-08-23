XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.70

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $2.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

XPS Pensions Group Stock Performance

XPS Pensions Group stock opened at GBX 191 ($2.44) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 184.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of £396.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2,692.86 and a beta of 0.46. XPS Pensions Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 114.50 ($1.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 196.93 ($2.51).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on XPS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 216 ($2.76) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Numis Securities increased their target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group from GBX 205 ($2.62) to GBX 210 ($2.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other XPS Pensions Group news, insider Ben Bramhall sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.37), for a total value of £1,860,000 ($2,373,054.35). Insiders own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

Featured Stories

