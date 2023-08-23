XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) VP Sells $414,900.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) VP Mathieu Moreau sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $414,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,742.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mathieu Moreau also recently made the following trade(s):

XPEL Stock Performance

XPEL traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.77. The stock had a trading volume of 129,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 1.91. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.13 and a twelve month high of $87.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPEL

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.47 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in XPEL by 6.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in XPEL by 28.6% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of XPEL by 28.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of XPEL from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

