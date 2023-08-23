Xensor (XSR) Hits Market Cap of $240,395.39

Xensor (XSR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Xensor has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Xensor has a total market capitalization of $240,395.39 and approximately $11,179.03 worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xensor token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Xensor

Xensor’s genesis date was February 15th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,640,093,529 tokens. Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xensor’s official message board is medium.com/@xensor.iot. Xensor’s official website is xensor.cc.

Xensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services.”

