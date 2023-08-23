X Square Capital LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

X Square Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $929,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 345,187 shares of company stock valued at $140,075,333. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $13.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $470.12. 41,507,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,454,563. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $438.77 and a 200 day moving average of $335.56. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $481.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.82.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

