Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued on Thursday, August 17th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $2.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.25. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $13.38 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.06 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 2.8 %

WSM opened at $125.21 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $170.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.96.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

