Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Plans $1.75 Quarterly Dividend

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Whirlpool has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Whirlpool has a dividend payout ratio of 40.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Whirlpool to earn $16.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $136.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.27. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96.

Insider Activity at Whirlpool

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 29.70% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $56,347.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,842,313.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $56,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,497.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,420 shares of company stock worth $3,778,667 in the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whirlpool

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 19.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

