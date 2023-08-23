Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for APA (APA)

APA (NASDAQ: APA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/23/2023 – APA is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/18/2023 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – APA is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/16/2023 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $39.00 to $47.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2023 – APA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

8/14/2023 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2023 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2023 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $36.00 to $39.00.

8/4/2023 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $56.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $53.00 to $51.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $69.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2023 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2023 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2023 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $47.00.

7/12/2023 – APA was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2023 – APA is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

APA Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of APA traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.89. 389,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,530,265. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.23. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 3.53. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $50.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Get APA Co alerts:

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. APA had a return on equity of 117.05% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of APA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in APA by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in APA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in APA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 7.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APA Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.