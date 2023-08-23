Wealth Alliance Reduces Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wealth Alliance lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Booking were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Booking by 1,687.8% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,481,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,130,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,111.80.

Booking Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,075.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,880.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2,684.46. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $3,251.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $19.08 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,907,641.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,970 shares of company stock worth $11,548,227. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

