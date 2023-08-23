Wealth Alliance Purchases 2,476 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EQR. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 3M restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.53.

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EQR opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $77.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.01 and its 200-day moving average is $63.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.91%.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $165,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

