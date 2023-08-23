Wealth Alliance Increases Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Mplx were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 13.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 4.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Rollins Financial bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 485,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. 22.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MPLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

Shares of MPLX opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.42.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Mplx had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.28%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

