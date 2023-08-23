Wealth Alliance Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Wealth Alliance lessened its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Gartner were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total value of $316,463.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,381,196.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.19, for a total transaction of $239,533.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,205.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total transaction of $316,463.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,914 shares in the company, valued at $16,381,196.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,954 shares of company stock worth $5,868,804. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Trading Up 0.2 %

IT opened at $332.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.58 and a 12 month high of $377.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

