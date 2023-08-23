Wealth Alliance Decreases Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Wealth Alliance lessened its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,364,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,366 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 45.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,985,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $670,958,000 after acquiring an additional 926,751 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14,788.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 824,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,435,000 after acquiring an additional 819,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $270.41 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $283.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.13 and its 200 day moving average is $240.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 58.com reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.56.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

