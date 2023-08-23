Wealth Alliance Buys 74 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.3% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $463.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $453.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

