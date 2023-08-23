Wealth Alliance Buys 43 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.1% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.3% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total transaction of $217,673.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total value of $217,673.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,337.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,332 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,885 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $2,010.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,139.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CMG opened at $1,872.04 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,344.05 and a 52-week high of $2,175.01. The company has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,007.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,870.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

