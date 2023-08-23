Wealth Alliance Boosts Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on DLTR

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR stock opened at $140.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $170.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.