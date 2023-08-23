Wealth Alliance Acquires 260 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,827 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,333 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 166,711 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after acquiring an additional 57,536 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 368,288 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $22,439,000 after acquiring an additional 55,213 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,723 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,057 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $434,883.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,062,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,399 shares of company stock worth $1,158,205 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.94.

Read Our Latest Report on CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.