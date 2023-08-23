W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 88,900.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,780 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.64. 49,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,248. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.10 and a 52-week high of $87.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.89.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 119.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WPC

W. P. Carey Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

See Also

