Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.75 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 106.93% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Village Farms International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.73.
Village Farms International Trading Down 7.4 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Village Farms International
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter worth $50,838,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,521,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 36,506 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter worth $933,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter worth $877,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,048,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 170,957 shares in the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Village Farms International Company Profile
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.
