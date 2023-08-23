Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PCVX. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vaxcyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

Vaxcyte stock opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 0.90. Vaxcyte has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $54.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.64.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,077.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

