Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,586 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,165,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,443. The company has a market cap of $99.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.29. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

