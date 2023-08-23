Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Increased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,424 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $15,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,873 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935,497 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,205,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,170,818. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.09 and a 200 day moving average of $73.00. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $69.09 and a 52-week high of $75.40.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1927 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

