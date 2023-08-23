Van Strum & Towne Inc. Sells 725 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.9% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Investments LLC now owns 24,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $402.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $408.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.42. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $422.15. The firm has a market cap of $322.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

