UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Stock Price Down 4.1%

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $5.57. 297,545 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,122,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of UWM from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UWM from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of UWM in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

Get UWM alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UWM

UWM Stock Performance

UWM Dividend Announcement

The company has a market capitalization of $513.04 million, a P/E ratio of 111.22 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.16%.

Institutional Trading of UWM

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the second quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UWM by 807.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of UWM by 220.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 42.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UWM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.