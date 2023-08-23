US Capital Advisors Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, August 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. CIBC cut TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.06.

NYSE:TRP opened at $35.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $51.41. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 13.80%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.702 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 390.28%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,243,924,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $519,894,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $610,033,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in TC Energy by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 22,706,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $882,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in TC Energy by 1,222.0% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 6,937,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $276,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412,929 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

