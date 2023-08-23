Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.24

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.24 and traded as high as $21.70. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $21.14, with a volume of 4,503,900 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Urstadt Biddle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $831.44 million, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 6.34.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.14 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.2083 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 123.88%.

Institutional Trading of Urstadt Biddle Properties

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 79.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 998,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after buying an additional 440,567 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 198.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 571,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,160,000 after buying an additional 380,467 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 259.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 523,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after buying an additional 377,825 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the second quarter valued at $5,377,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 953.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 173,914 shares during the last quarter. 51.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Featured Stories

