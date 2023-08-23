United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) vs. PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Head to Head Comparison

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) and PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for United Homes Group and PulteGroup, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Homes Group 0 0 0 0 N/A PulteGroup 0 3 13 0 2.81

PulteGroup has a consensus price target of $86.27, indicating a potential upside of 9.43%. Given PulteGroup’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PulteGroup is more favorable than United Homes Group.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

United Homes Group has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PulteGroup has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares United Homes Group and PulteGroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Homes Group N/A -16.80% 6.73% PulteGroup 16.37% 29.58% 18.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.8% of United Homes Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of PulteGroup shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of United Homes Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of PulteGroup shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Homes Group and PulteGroup’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Homes Group $443.06 million 0.88 $7.07 million N/A N/A PulteGroup $16.23 billion 1.07 $2.62 billion $12.10 6.51

PulteGroup has higher revenue and earnings than United Homes Group.

Summary

PulteGroup beats United Homes Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group, Inc., a land development and homebuilding company, designs, builds, and sells homes in South Carolina. It provides a series of single-family detached and attached homes for entry-level buyers, first-time move-ups, second-time move-ups, and third-time move-ups, as well as offers custom builds. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Irmo, South Carolina.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington. The Financial Services segment is composed of mortgage banking and title operations. The company was founded by William J. Pulte in 1950 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

