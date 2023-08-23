United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

United Community Banks has increased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. United Community Banks has a dividend payout ratio of 38.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect United Community Banks to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks Price Performance

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.31. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.00. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $39.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Community Banks

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $332.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 23.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 17,608 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 21.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on UCBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on United Community Banks from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on United Community Banks from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UCBI

About United Community Banks

(Get Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.