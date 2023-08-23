United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.168 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

United Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. United Bancorp has a payout ratio of 38.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get United Bancorp alerts:

United Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of UBCP stock opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.26. United Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $18.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UBCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 15.24%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBCP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Bancorp by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in United Bancorp during the second quarter worth $130,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in United Bancorp during the second quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Bancorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. 8.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.